Iran rules out sabotage explosion behind Raisi's helicopter crash

Tehran, May 30 Iran has ruled out the possibility of a sabotage explosion leading to the helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, local media reported.

The General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces released the second report on the causes of the helicopter crash on Wednesday, reports the official news agency IRNA.

The report said given the results of the tests on the helicopter's wreckage and remaining parts and the way the remains had been scattered at the scene of the incident as well as their distance from the fuselage, the possibility of an explosion caused by an act of sabotage during the flight or moments before the chopper's crash into the mountain was dismissed.

No sign of an act of electronic warfare was detected on the crashed helicopter, it said, adding that the weather conditions on the way back to Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan province, would need further investigations.

According to the report, the total weight of the passengers and equipment onboard was proportionate to the helicopter's maximum load limit at the time of takeoff and during the flight.

In addition, during the flight and until 69 seconds before the incident's occurrence, contact had been maintained with the crashed helicopter's flight crew on the specified frequencies, which dismisses the possibility of any disruption in the communication system or frequency interference, reports Xinhua news agency.

The first report of the investigation committee of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces was released on May 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor