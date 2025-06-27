Iran rules out US talks after nuclear strikes, vows retaliation as lawmakers suspend UN oversight

Tehran [Iran], June 27 : Iran has ruled out plans to meet with the United States, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview on state television on Thursday, directly contradicting US President Donald Trump's claim that talks were scheduled for next week, The Times of Israel reported.

Araghchi stated that Tehran was still evaluating whether engaging in renewed talks with Washington served the nation's interests. He recalled that five previous rounds of negotiations were cut short following attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities by Israel and subsequently the United States. While Washington and Jerusalem said the strikes aimed to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons, Tehran insists its programme is strictly for civilian use. However, Iran's uranium enrichment to 60 percent is widely recognised as suitable only for weapons. Jerusalem claims to have intelligence that Tehran was actively pursuing a nuclear bomb.

Araghchi described the damage from the recent 12-day conflict with Israel as "serious," adding that assessments were underway. "A detailed assessment of the damage is being carried out by experts from the Atomic Energy Organization," he said. "Now, the discussion of demanding damages and the necessity of providing them has been placed as one of the important issues on the country's diplomatic agenda," he added. "These damages are serious, and expert studies and political decision-making are underway at the same time."

Meanwhile, Iranian lawmakers passed a "binding" bill to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog. Araghchi confirmed that the bill had been passed by the legislature and approved by the top vetting body. "From now on, our relationship and cooperation with the agency will take a new form," he said.

In a speech on Thursday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the outcome of the conflict a "victory" for Iran, stating the country would never succumb to US pressure, and that Washington had been dealt a humiliating "slap," The Times of Israel reported. "The American president exaggerated events in unusual ways, and it turned out that he needed this exaggeration," Khamenei said. He dismissed claims that the strikes had significantly damaged Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem also hailed what he called Iran's victory, claiming it had proven its ability to stand alone against the United States and Israel. Hezbollah, still reeling from the 2023-2024 war it began with Israel, stayed out of the 12-day conflict after warnings from Lebanon's government. "We in Lebanon, as Hezbollah, support the independent capabilities of Iran, and we resist Israel and the American hegemony," Qassem said. He added that the US and Israel had failed in their objectives to stop Iran's uranium enrichment and missile programme, or to topple the regime.

The United States, however, maintained that its strikes were effective. President Trump said American B-2 bombers had "obliterated" key Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground Fordo enrichment facility. While some reports suggested Iran might have moved 400 kilograms of enriched uranium ahead of the strikes, Trump rejected this on Truth Social: "Nothing was taken out... too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!" He added that trucks seen in satellite images before the strikes were part of efforts to shield the facility with concrete.

The Times of Israel also noted that a leaked classified US assessment suggested the damage may only delay Iran's nuclear programme by a few months, though this was contested by senior US officials. CIA Director John Ratcliffe said several nuclear facilities would need to be rebuilt over years. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the US had used GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs and Tomahawk missiles, asserting, "President Trump created the conditions to end the war, decimating choose your word obliterating, destroying Iran's nuclear capabilities."

In retaliation, Iran launched over 500 ballistic missiles and nearly 1,000 drones at Israel, killing 28 people and injuring thousands, according to Israeli health authorities. The strikes hit residential buildings, universities, and a hospital. Iran also targeted a US base in Qatar, which Qatar reported was intercepted.

Israel has defended the campaign as necessary to prevent Iran from carrying out its threat to destroy the Jewish state. French President Emmanuel Macron said the strikes were "genuinely effective," while warning that Tehran's potential withdrawal from the global non-proliferation treaty could be the "worst-case scenario."

