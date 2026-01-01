Iran says US action in Venezuela "act of aggression", UN should condemn it immediately

Tehran [Iran], January 3 : Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the US military action against Venezuela, calling it not only a violation of the country's sovereignty but also a violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the basic rules of international law.

Iran called for condemnation of the US action by the United Nations and said it fully qualifies as an "act of aggression."

"The US military attack on Venezuela constitutes a clear violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the basic rules of international law, particularly Article 2(4) of the Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force, and fully qualifies as an act of aggression.' It must be explicitly and immediately condemned by the UN and by all states that are committed to the rule of law, as well as to international peace and security," Iranian Foreign Ministry said in statement on X.

"The US military aggression against an independent state that is a member of the UN represents a grave breach of regional and international peace and security. Its consequences affect the entire international system and will further expose the UN Charter-based order to erosion and destruction," it added.

Iran said that UN Security Council should halt "United States' unlawful aggression against Venezuela"

"While recalling Venezuela's inherent right to defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and right to self-determination, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the legal and moral responsibility of all states and international organizations, particularly the UN and its Security Council, to immediately halt the United States' unlawful aggression against Venezuela," the statement added.

Iran also stressed the necessity of taking appropriate measures to hold accountable the planners and perpetrators of crimes committed in the course of this military aggression.

President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife "were captured and flown out of the country".

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the US strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as an act or armed aggression and said that the pretext used to justify the action is untenable.

The Russian Federation also supported calls by South American leaders for the calling of an urgent UN Security Council meeting.

The "capture of Maduro" comes amid sharply heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a "narco-terrorist" government.

President-elect of Belarus, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said in a post on X that the events which unfurled on Saturday would bring "justice, freedom and rule of law" for Venezuela.

"Today my heart is with the people of Venezuela. I hope recent events will bring justice, freedom, and the rule of law that Venezuelans have long deserved and bravely fought for. Dictators are not eternal and today, it seems Lukashenka has lost yet another illegitimate crony."

Deep divisions have emerged in Latin America on Maduro's capture.

Ecuador's President, Daniel Noboa Azin said on X, "To all the narco chavista criminals, your time is coming. Your structure will completely collapse across the entire continent. To @MariaCorinaYA @EdmundoGU and the Venezuelan people: it's time to reclaim your country. You have an ally in Ecuador."

Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Saturday gave a call for peaceful resolution after American action in Venezuela, where the US "captured" President Maduro and his wife. The Chilean President condemned the military action and said that the crisis must be resolved through dialogue and multilateralism.

