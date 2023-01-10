Iran sentences three more protesters to death, amid global outrage

Amid the global unrest over the civil unrest triggered by Mahsa Amini's death, the Iranian judiciary on Monday handed down three more death sentences, reported France24.

In the latest ruling, Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were sentenced to death for 'moharebeh' -- waging 'war against God' -- under Iran's Islamic sharia law, the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported. However, they can appeal the verdict.

Two others were handed prison terms for the incident that led to the deaths of the three members of the security forces in the central province of Isfahan on November 16, Mizan said.

The latest sentences -- for three men who were convicted of the killings of three members of the security forces -- bring to 17 the official total of detainees condemned to death in connection with nearly four months of protests, reported France24.

Four executions have been carried out, while six of those convicted have been granted retrials.

Oslo-based group, Iran Human Rights (IHR), said at least 109 protesters now in detention have been sentenced to death or face charges that can carry capital punishment, reported France24.

Iran has been rocked by a wave of protests since the September 16 death in custody of Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.

In an updated death toll, the IHR said Monday that 481 protesters have been killed, including 64 minors, since the unrest began.

Iran has blamed the unrest on hostile foreign forces, and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying that authorities had been dealing 'seriously and justly' with those implicated in the 'riots', reported France24.

"There is no doubt that there is an economic and livelihood problem, but can this problem be solved by burning trash cans and rioting in the streets?" he said according to his official website.

The crackdown and executions have sparked global outrage and new Western sanctions against Tehran.

Rights groups have also accused Iran of extracting forced confessions and denying the thousands arrested due legal process.

Canada on Monday announced a new round of sanctions over the regime's "brutal repression of brave Iranian voices", said Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan decried "the brutal repression of the Iranian government against its own people", saying the United States "will continue to impose costs and consequences for that".

The European Union and several European countries including Austria, Belgium, Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway have summoned Iranian diplomats in protest at the latest executions carried out on Saturday.

According to London-based rights group Amnesty International, Iran is second only to China in its use of the death penalty, with at least 314 people executed in 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor