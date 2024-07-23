Iran stays committed to existing deals with Syria: Diplomat

Damascus, July 23 Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister's senior advisor for special political affairs, Ali Asghar Khaji, stressed his country's commitment to existing agreements with Syria.

In a statement issued following his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Damascus, Khaji said his visit to Syria on Monday was part of a broader tour to discuss and evaluate regional issues, particularly those related to bilateral relations and their future trajectory.

He added that the talks with Mekdad focused on a joint assessment of bilateral and regional matters and setting objectives to further enhance relations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Khaji reiterated that the new Iranian government is committed to strengthening ties with Syria in all areas and committed to further enhancing ties as scheduled and under existing bilateral agreements.

Khaji also met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to discuss boosting Syrian-Iranian relations.

According to the state news agency SANA, the meeting highlighted the strong relationship between Syria and Iran and emphasised the need to enhance cooperation and coordination in various fields.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor