Iran strengthens regional partnerships, maintains security vigilance, open to dialogue

Tehran [Iran], December 17 : Iran's government on Tuesday underscored its twin focus on economic diplomacy and national security, as government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani outlined recent foreign engagements, domestic economic priorities and Tehran's approach to regional challenges during a press conference in Shazand, located in the central province of Markazi.

Mohajerani highlighted President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent visits to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, describing them as significant steps in expanding Iran's regional cooperation. She said a total of 14 cooperation agreements were signed during the visits, covering key economic and trade-related sectors. Emphasising the administration's economic strategy, Mohajerani noted that the government strongly believes in the vital role of the private sector and is committed to creating an enabling environment for its growth, as reported by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

She expressed confidence that economic activities arising from these agreements would gain momentum, adding that the government is actively working to remove structural and administrative obstacles hindering private enterprises. According to her, supporting the expansion of private businesses across the region remains a priority as Iran seeks sustainable economic growth through regional partnerships.

Addressing regional security concerns, Mohajerani acknowledged the ongoing threat posed by hostile forces, including what she described as the Zionist regime, particularly in light of developments near Lebanon. She stressed that while Iran remains vigilant and maintains a high level of preparedness for various scenarios, such threats should not be allowed to disrupt the country's daily economic and social life.

She warned that adversaries aim to keep Iran in a constant state of tension to undermine social stability and economic progress. Reaffirming Tehran's diplomatic stance, Mohajerani said Iran remains ready for respectful and realistic negotiations with the United States, advocating dialogue that acknowledges Iran's strategic interests.

Her remarks reflected Iran's stated effort to balance active diplomacy with firm security preparedness amid ongoing regional uncertainties.

