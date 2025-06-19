Iran strikes Soroka hospital in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 19 : Israel Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that Soroka Hospital in Beersheba was struck by Iranian missile.

The foreign ministry stated that Israel will continue to defend itself.

In a post on X, it said, "A direct hit has been reported at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, southern Israel."

"Soroka Hospital in Beersheba - where Jews, Muslims, Christians, and Arab Bedouin receive care - was just hit by an indiscriminate Iranian ballistic missile. Israel will continue to do what must be done to protect all its people, from all walks of life."

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Gideon Sa'ar while commenting on the situation said, "The Iranian regime fired a ballistic missile at a hospital. The Iranian regime deliberately targets civilians. The Iranian regime is committing war crimes. The Iranian regime has no red lines."

Meanwhile, the Iran Foreign Ministry said that they have not forgotten their hostages.

In a post on X, it said, "Amid the rubble caused by the Iranian regime's missiles, we haven't forgotten our hostages. Not for a single second. Let them go now."

The Israel Defence Forces also stated that they neutralised a nuclear reactor in Arak.

"This nuclear reactor in Arak was created for one purpose: to build a nuclear bomb. It has now been neutralized," The IDF said in a post on X.

At the site of the Iranian ballistic missile attack on the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba this morning, President Isaac Herzog said Israel must deliver a "harsh blow" to Iran to ensure a better future for Israel and the region, as per The Times of Israel.

"We will rebuild everything. That is a certainty. We will demonstrate resilience, and we will change our destiny and the destiny of the entire region," Herzog told media at the scene.

He highlighted that "Jews, Muslims, and people of all faiths work together and receive care side by side" in the hospital, including Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza, demonstrating "what the future can be," The Times of Israel quoted him as saying.

