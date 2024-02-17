Iran unveils anti-ballistic missile, air defence systems

Tehran [Iran], February 17 : Iran has unveiled a new anti-ballistic missile system and a new low-altitude air defence system, the country's state news agency reported on Saturday.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said that the two new systems developed by the Iranian Defence Ministry were unveiled today in the presence of Defence Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani.

The new anti-ballistic missile system has been named "Arman" which means aspiration in English while the low-altitude air defence system has been named "Azarakhsh" which means lightning . The newly unveiled systems will significantly boost Iran's air defence capabilities once they are added to the country's military fleet, Irna said.

The missiles used in the Arman system belong to the domestically-made Sayyad 3 class, which can simultaneously confront six targets at a distance ranging from 120km to 180km. Azarakhsh can simultaneously use radar and electrooptic systems to detect and intercept targets. In addition, the missiles used in the Azarakhsh system are heat-seekers, meaning that they use infrared seeking systems.

Meanwhile, The New York Times in a report alleged Israel was behind a pair of attacks on major gas pipelines inside Iran this week, which disrupted the flow of gas to millions of people.

The US-based daily cited two Western officials and a military strategist affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The United States on Wednesday thwarted Houthi strikes against vessels in the Red Sea as it struck seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) in "self-defence" in the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have been targeting these ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November, amidst Israel's ground offensive against the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip. The Houthis have said that they will not stop attacking until Israel ends the hostilities in Gaza.

