Iran unveils homegrown anti-armour missile system

Tehran, Feb 4 The Iranian Army's Aviation has unveiled an upgraded version of a domestically developed air-to-surface anti-armour missile system, according to a media report.

Dubbed Shafaq (Dawn), the smart precision-guided missile system was unveiled in a ceremony attended by Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Kioumars Heydari and other high-ranking military officials during an exhibition in Tehran on Saturday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Designed and developed by Iranian experts, the Shafaq missile system is capable of hitting targets with pinpoint accuracy within a range of 20 km and can be used for different tactical and operational strategies, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Fars.

The missile system, which can be installed on different helicopters of the Iranian Army's Aviation, is equipped with fire-and-forget guidance technology, an upgraded warhead and an infrared search and track system, which enable it to hit targets in different climate conditions and during night hours, the report said.

Among the other Iranian weapons and military equipment showcased in the exhibition were the homegrown Yousef night vision system, combat simulation systems, air-borne self-protection systems, various air-launched long-range cruise missiles, air-to-surface anti-tank guided missiles, Qadr-29 missile system, different kinds of reconnaissance and suicide unmanned aerial vehicles, flight simulation systems and super-heavy tank transporters, according to Fars.

