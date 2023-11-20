Iran unveils hypersonic missile Fattah II

Tel Aviv, Nov 20 The Revolutionary Guards of Iran on Monday unveiled the hypersonic missile Fattah II.

The Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, unveiled the Fatah 11 at the Ashura Aerospace Science and Technology University, according to Iranian media.

In June 2023, Iran had successfully test-fired Fatah I.

The upgraded version contains Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) which helps the weapon to reach the maximum speed. It is reported that the Fattah II can reach speeds of Mach 5-20 (6170- 24700 kph).

The Iranian media also reported that the Fattah II has a capacity more than that of the advanced anti-ballistic missiles of Israel and the U.S.

With Israel in an ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza and with skirmishes with the Iran-backed Hezbollah in the West Bank, the new missile unveiled by Iran is an important development regarding the continuing war of words between Iran and Israel.

Israel has always seen Iran as the support base of both Hamas and Hezbollah and recently there were reports of the Hamas military commander, Yahya Sinwar conducting professional armed training to the Hamas men in Hezbollah military commands.

