Iran urges UN to condemn attacks on its embassy in Damascus

Tehran, Dec 10 Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Seyed Irvani, has urged the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General to condemn the recent attack on Iranian diplomatic and consular missions in Syria, the official IRNA reported on Tuesday.

In a letter, Irvani called for measures to ensure the safety of diplomats and prevent future attacks, Xinhua news agency reported citing Iran's official news agency IRNA.

Irvani stated that the attack violated the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, both of which guarantee the inviolability of diplomatic premises and the protection of diplomatic personnel.

He emphasised that such violations must not be tolerated, asserting that no individual, group, or state has the right to carry out or facilitate such actions. Irvani called on the UN chief and the Security Council to take immediate action to uphold the security of diplomatic missions and personnel.

On Sunday, Iran's embassy in Damascus was stormed by Syrian militant forces following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's government, Iranian state TV reported. Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, confirmed that Iranian diplomats had vacated before the attack.

--IANS

