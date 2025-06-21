"Iran wants to speak to us, not Europe": US President Trump

Washington, DC [USA], June 21 : US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed a European diplomatic initiative aimed at de-escalating the conflict between Israel and Iran, asserting that Tehran prefers direct talks with Washington instead of engaging with European powers, CNN reported.

"Iran didn't want to speak to Europe, they want to speak to us," Trump told reporters, expressing scepticism over Europe's ability to mediate in the conflict.

He also acknowledged the limited influence the US has over Israel's military campaign, stating, "Israel is doing well in terms of war, and I think you would have to say Iran is doing less well. It's a little hard to get someone to stop."

As the Israel-Iran war entered its eighth consecutive day with both sides exchanging missile attacks, foreign ministers from Britain, France, and Germany held a three-hour meeting with Iranian officials in Geneva.

The talks ended without any breakthrough, with European leaders urging continued diplomacy to prevent wider regional escalation, CNN reported.

Despite stepping back earlier from threats of a US military strike and creating a two-week window for negotiations, Trump reiterated his intention to act as a "peacemaker."

However, he maintained that only direct talks between the US and Iran could lead to a resolution. "Europe is not going to be able to help," he said.

European officials encouraged Iran to return to nuclear negotiations with the US, but Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, refused, saying diplomacy would only resume "once the aggressor was held accountable for the crimes committed," CNN reported.

On Friday, Iran launched a barrage of missiles targeting several Israeli cities, including Haifa and Beersheba.

Earlier in the day, a missile damaged multiple buildings in Beersheba, including a medical center that had already been largely evacuated. Later, one of about 35 missiles struck an abandoned building in downtown Haifa, causing heavy damage to nearby structures, including a mosque.

In response to the Iranian attacks, Israel announced that it had carried out retaliatory strikes on missile factories and a research facility linked to Iran's nuclear program, further escalating the hostilities.

Amid the rising violence, President Trump signaled reluctance to pressure Israel into halting its offensive on Iran during ongoing diplomatic efforts. When asked whether the United States would request Israel to pause its strikes, Trump told reporters traveling with him to New Jersey, "It's very hard to make that request right now. If somebody is winning, it's a little bit harder to do than if somebody is losing, but we're ready, willing and able, and we've been speaking to Iran, and we'll see what happens."

