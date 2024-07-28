Iran warns Israel against any new 'adventurism' against Lebanon

Tehran, July 28 Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Sunday strongly warned Israel against any new "adventurism" against Lebanon on the "pretext" of the lethal incident in Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

He made the remarks in a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry while reacting to Israeli officials' call for retaliation against Hezbollah.

Israel accused the Lebanese military group of being behind the rocket attack on a football pitch in Majdal Shams on Saturday that killed at least 12 children and youths and wounded 30 others, which Hezbollah and a number of high-ranking Lebanese officials have denied.

Kanaani said that Israel sought to divert global public opinion and attention from its "widespread crimes" against Palestinians by resorting to a "fabricated scenario," Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed that Israel failed to have the least "moral eligibility" to pass any comment or judgment about the incident in Majdal Shams, and its claims would not be heard by others.

Kanaani called on the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, to support the stability and security of Lebanon and West Asia against Israel's "adventurism," stressing that any "foolish" action by Israel could prepare the ground for the widening of the scopes of instability, insecurity and conflict in the region.

He said Israel would be the "definite and main" party to bear responsibility for the "unpredicted consequences of and reactions to such a foolish behavior."

Kanaani also advised the US government to fulfill its international and moral responsibility towards global peace and security and prevent Israel from "starting a new fire" in the region.

