Iran will recognize 'inclusive' government in Afghanistan

Iran will recognize an inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents all factions of the country, said a media report.

Iran Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian has said that they will recognize an all-inclusive government established by the Taliban, reported Khaama Press.

The development came during the recent Iran visit of a Taliban delegation where Abdollahian reminded the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi that the establishment of the inclusive government in Afghanistan is key and that all factions in the country must see themselves in the government, the news agency quoted Abdollahian during his interview with Iran's Press TV.

Calling the US withdrawal from Afghanistan "embarrassing", Abdollahian said that the US' 20 years of presence in Afghanistan was a failure.

He added that Afghan people have been Iran's close neighbours and have resisted the US presence in Afghanistan in the past two decades as they did in the past decades against the Soviet Union.

Earlier, the Iranian Ambassador Bahadur Aminian had said that Tehran might persuade other countries to recognize the Afghan government if the Islamic Emirate brings reforms to its governance structure, reported Tolo News.

"If a group comes (to power) and the group is (comprised) of a single ethnic group and all other ethnic groups are not included in the government, we don't accept it, and, therefore, we benevolently call on the Taliban rulers to form an inclusive government," he said.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis in the country.

The group, which is desperate to seek international recognition, has time and again been reminded that respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community.

( With inputs from ANI )

