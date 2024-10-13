Iranian FM rejects allegations of supplying missiles to Russia

Tehran, Oct 13 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday denied allegations that his country has supplied ballistic missiles to Russia, emphasising that Iran's military cooperation with Moscow predates the Ukraine conflict.

Araghchi's remarks came in response to a Reuters report on Friday, which cited a senior EU official claiming that the Iranian diplomat had informed EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in September that Iran had provided short-range rockets to Russia capable of reaching distances of up to 250 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I clearly stated, and I reiterate once again: we have NOT provided ballistic missiles to Russia," Araghchi wrote on social media platform X, reflecting on his meetings with Borrell and his deputy, Enrique Mora, during the UN General Assembly session in September.

He also accused some European nations of supplying advanced weapons to Israel and being "anxiously engaged" in military operations against Iran.

"If Europe needs a case to appease Israel's blackmail, they should find another story," Araghchi said.

