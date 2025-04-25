Iranian Foreign Minister ready to visit European capitals to resolve differences

Tehran, April 25 Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has announced his readiness to travel to major European capitals to resolve ongoing tensions between Tehran and the so-called E3 group -- France, Britain, and Germany.

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, Araghchi described relations with the E3 as being at a historic low, warning that the current state of affairs represents a "lose-lose" scenario for all parties, Xinhua news agency reported.

He emphasised the need for renewed diplomatic engagement, saying, "I once again propose diplomacy."

Following recent consultations in Moscow and Beijing, Araghchi said he is prepared to take the initiative by visiting Paris, Berlin, and London.

"The ball is now in the E3's court," he said, urging European leaders to "break free from the influence of Special Interest groups and pursue a different path".

Araghchi recalled that a previous offer of dialogue was extended during meetings with his European counterparts on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last September.

That proposal, he noted, was rejected.

The Foreign Minister also criticised the E3 for continuing to invoke the threat of the "snapback" mechanism -- a clause in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that allows for the automatic reimposition of international sanctions should Iran be found in breach of its commitments.

Araghchi was in China on Wednesday to meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi ahead of Saturday’s talks with the US.

Last week, the Iranian Foreign Minister visited Moscow for similar discussions and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

On Wednesday, Araghchi slammed, without elaborating, "attempts by the Israeli regime and certain Special Interest groups to derail diplomacy" and undermine the ongoing talks with the US.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Iran was an existential threat and warned that "the fate of all humanity" was at stake if it acquired nuclear arms.

Iran has consistently denied allegations it is pursuing an atomic bomb, insisting its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only. Yet, the country has enriched uranium to levels that are only necessary for military purposes and has for decades called for the annihilation of Israel.

Western governments have also criticised Iran's missile programme and accused it of providing Russia with weapons in its war against Ukraine.

Iran has denied the accusations, saying it has not supported any side in the war.

Signed by Iran and six world powers -- China, the US, Russia, and the E3 -- the JCPOA has been under pressure since the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018, prompting Tehran to scale back its compliance.

Meanwhile, indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington have resumed, with two rounds of talks mediated by Oman.

The first took place in Muscat on April 12, followed by a second round in Italy last Saturday. A third round is scheduled for this coming Saturday in Oman.

