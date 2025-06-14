Iranian Foreign Minister speaks to Jaishankar, appreciates "India's solidarity with Iran" following Israel attacks

Tehran [Iran], June 14 : Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and appreciated India's solidarity with Iran and its condemnation of the "Israeli regime's aggression."

According to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement, Jaishankar, during the talks on Friday, offered sympathies to the people of Iran following Israel's attacks. Jaishankar referred to his discussion with his French counterpart and stressed the importance of strengthening international efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

On Friday, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said Israel has launched a "precise, preemptive strike" in Iran. The spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin, said the strikes were aimed at damaging Iran's nuclear program and in response to the Iranian regime's ongoing aggression against Israel.

In a statement shared on X, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "On Friday evening, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. During the conversation, Jaishankar extended deep sympathies of the government and people of India to the government and people of Iran following the Israeli regime's attacks, which led to the loss of innocent lives."

"Jaishankar referred to his recent phone consultations with his French counterpart and stressed the importance of strengthening international efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region. Araghchi appreciated India's solidarity with Iran and its condemnation of the Israeli regime's aggression. He said, "We were in the middle of a diplomatic process and engaged in consultations with our Omani counterpart to prepare for a new round of talks with representatives of the US government but the Israeli regime's acts of aggression including attacking Iran, assassinating military commanders, and killing civilians and academic elites derailed the diplomatic path," it added.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Iran stated that Jaishankar, during the conversation, called for the avoidance of escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy. He expressed concern over the turn of events.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran stated, "External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a phone conversation with FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening. EAM conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events. He urged avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy."

Jaishankar also mentioned details regarding his talks with Araghchi on X. Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Spoke to Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening on the latest situation."

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike."Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," he said, adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

The Israeli leader accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme in defiance of global warnings, pointing to enriched uranium stockpiles capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs.

"In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine," he noted, warning that Tehran had taken "steps to weaponise this enriched uranium" and could develop a nuclear weapon within months.

