Iranian police rescue three Indians who went missing last month

Tehran, June 4 The three Indian nationals who went missing in Iran last month have been successfully rescued, the Iranian Embassy in India said, citing local media reports.

The Embassy confirmed on the social media platform X that Tehran police had freed the missing individuals.

"Three missing Indian citizens freed by Tehran police. Local media in Iran say police have found and released three Indian men who had gone missing in Iran," the Iranian Embassy posted.

All three individuals, identified as Jaspal Singh, Hushanpreet Singh, and Amritpal Singh, hail from Punjab and had disappeared shortly after landing in Tehran on May 1.

According to Iranian news agency Mehr, the men were on their way to Australia after being promised lucrative jobs by a local travel company.

The trio was reportedly rescued following a police operation targeting the hostage-takers in Varamin, located in south Tehran, Tasnim news outlet reported.

The Indian Embassy had issued a statement on May 28, following an approach by the family members of the missing men, who expressed serious concern over their relatives' sudden disappearance.

The statement read, "Family members of three Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran. The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured. We are also keeping the family members regularly updated of the efforts being made by the Embassy."

Reports also suggested that the families received ransom demands of Rs one crore from unknown individuals, with the threatening calls originating from Pakistani phone numbers.

The details raised serious alarm, prompting swift diplomatic engagement from both sides.

The Iranian Embassy in India, responding to the developments, stated that the case was being closely followed by the Consular Affairs Department of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Embassy also issued a warning to Indian citizens, advising them "not to be deceived by the promises of unauthorised individuals or illegal Indian agencies offering travel to other countries."

India has previously issued travel advisories for its nationals travelling to Iran, urging them to exercise caution, remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran and consulates, and avoid engagement with unverified travel agents or intermediaries.

