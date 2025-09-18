Iranian President meets visiting Russian minister, says era of unipolar world over

Tehran, Sep 18 Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has asserted that the cooperation between independent nations like Iran and Russia signals the end of global unipolarity. Pezeshkian made the comment during his meeting with visiting Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev in Tehran where he stressed that nations can achieve growth without relying on unilateral powers, the local media reported on Thursday.

During his meeting with Tsivilev, Pezeshkian expressed optimism about the ongoing cooperation between Iran and Russia and spoke about expediting the implementation of bilateral agreements.

According to Iran's leading Tasnim News Agency, Masoud Pezeshkian emphasised the determination shared by two nations in realising their agreements, especially in transportation, energy, and power generation sectors. He highlighted the importance of transforming the outcomes from expert meetings into actionable results, calling on ministers and technical teams to make efforts to achieve these goals.

Iranian President expressed hope that the diplomatic exchanges between Iran and Russia would result in broader development of their friendly ties. He urged Tsivilev to convey his warm greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In response, Sergei Tsivilev conveyed Putin's greetings and shared details regarding his meeting with various officials in Iran to discuss the implementation of bilateral agreements, especially those created during the joint economic commission.

He expressed Russia's readiness to swiftly implement the bilateral agreements, and added that hat no hindrance, pressure, or sanctions can impact the trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin met Pezeshkian on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin.

In a statement shared on X, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "President Vladimir #Putin to President Dr Pezeshkian during talks on the sidelines of SCO Summit: I want to especially highlight friendly nature of our relations and the truly special character of the multifaceted ties Russia-Iran."

