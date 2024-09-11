Iranian President visits Iraq on inaugural foreign trip

Baghdad, Sep 11 Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday for his first official foreign visit since taking office in July.

In a statement from his media office, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani welcomed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his delegation at Baghdad airport, reports Xinhua news agency.

The two leaders are set to discuss regional developments and the ongoing situation in Gaza.

According to the statement, Al-Sudani and Pezeshkian will explore ways to enhance economic and security cooperation and oversee the signing of several memoranda of understanding across various sectors.

These include tax cooperation, agriculture, natural resources, communications, social security, youth and sports, education, tourism, and cultural exchange.

During the trip, Pezeshkian will meet with key Iraqi leaders, including President Abdul Latif Rashid and Acting Speaker of Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi.

Pezeshkian is also scheduled to visit the provinces of Basra, Karbala, and Najaf, along with Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

