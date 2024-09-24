Iranian president voices concern about Mideast conflict's spillover into West Asia

Tehran, Sep 24 Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed grave concern over the expansion of the conflict throughout the entire West Asia region as Israel intensifies attacks on Hezbollah.

He made the remarks during a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Monday, condemning Israel's killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza and recent airstrikes on Lebanon, according to a statement published on the website of his office on Tuesday.

Pezeshkian said while Iran exercised patience following the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July to avoid escalation in the region, Israel's killing of over 41,000 Palestinians in Gaza and its attacks on Lebanon have raised serious concerns about the conflict's expansion throughout the region.

He emphasised Iran's commitment to ensuring sustainable peace and security in the region in cooperation with neighboring and regional states, adding that his country has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN chief said, "Our priority is to stop the war in Gaza," noting that what took place on Oct. 7 last year, when Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel, do not justify the Israeli "crimes and mass killing of Palestinians" in Gaza.

"We should not let Lebanon turn into another Gaza," he said.

