Iranian Prez extends condolences to PM Modi over "deeply distressing" Ahmedabad plane crash

Tehran [Iran], June 14 : Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian extended his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The incident involved an Air India flight AI171 en route to London, which crashed shortly after takeoff.

President Pezeshkian, in a message, described the incident as deeply distressing.

https://x.com/iran_in_india/status/1933396201711243438

In a post on X, Iran's Embassy in India wrote, "President Pezeshkian condoles with the Indian prime minister on the deadly plane crash. President Pezeshkian, in a message, described the incident as deeply distressing. On behalf of the Iranian nation and government, the President conveyed sympathies to the Indian people, especially to the families and loved ones of those affected."

"Pezeshkian also prayed for mercy and forgiveness for the victims, calling on the almighty God for divine compassion. The tragedy involved an Air India flight en route to London, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad," the post added.

World leaders, including UK PM Keir Starmer, US President Donald Trump, Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, Portuguese PM Luis Montenegro, and Canadian PM Mark Carney, also expressed condolences over the incident.

PM Modi also held a review meeting with the officials at the airport in Ahmedabad. He also visited the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad and reviewed the ground situation.

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has confirmed the recovery of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), commonly referred to as the black box, from the rooftop of a building at the site of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified that, contrary to circulating reports, a video recorder that had been recovered at the crash site was not the DFDR.

The AAIB has launched a full-scale investigation into the crash, with over 40 staff from the Gujarat State Government joining efforts to support the Ministry of Civil Aviation teams on the ground.

The black box, a critical piece of evidence, will be analysed to determine the cause of the tragic crash that claimed the lives of all 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The accident occurred on Thursday when Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The flight was headed to London's Gatwick Airport.

Vishwashkumar Ramesh miraculously survived the Air India plane crash a day ago, in which 241 other passengers died. Kumar, a British national of Indian origin, was seated in row 11, at the left window seat in the flight's economy class section, right behind an emergency exit.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls. Immediately after departing Runway 23, the aircraft crashed outside the airport perimeter, and heavy black smoke began emanating from the accident site.

As per Air India, the aircraft was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

