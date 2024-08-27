Iranian, Qatari discuss bilateral ties, Gaza situation

Tehran, Aug 27 Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani exchanged views on bilateral ties and the situation in Gaza.

During their meeting on Monday, the two sides reviewed joint efforts to expand bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing and accelerating the implementation of previously signed agreements, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

They also discussed the developments of the Israeli "crimes" in Gaza, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the ministry statement.

Noting that the Israeli approach "escalated tension and expanded the conflict in the region," Araghchi voiced Iran's support for any ceasefire agreement Hamas would accept.

"The two sides paid tribute to the martyred Iranian President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian and reviewed the efforts made to develop relations," the ministry statement read.

Both leaders also stressed their special commitment to pursue and implement the agreements reached between the two nations.

The Qatari Foreign Minister, who arrived in Tehran on Monday, called for continued consultation with Iran to help ensure stability and security in the West Asia region and to support the Palestinian people.

