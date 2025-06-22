Iranian regime targeted our people with ballistic missiles: Israel Foreign Ministry

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 22 : Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that its people had been targets of ballistic missiles from the "Iranian regime".

In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry of Israel said, "Our brave medical teams and security forces are doing everything they can to save lives after the Iranian regime targeted the people of Israel with ballistic missiles."

The Israeli Air Force on Sunday launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting military sites in western Iran, shortly after Iranian missile attacks injured civilians in Israel.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, "The IAF has begun a series of strikes toward military targets in western Iran. Additionally, this morning, the IAF struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory, soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralised the launchers that launched missiles toward Israeli territory a short while ago."

According to Israel's state news agency TPS, missile impacts were reported in several parts of the country, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and central Israel. Air raid alarms were heard again in northern regions, and residents were told to stay inside bomb shelters after another wave of missiles was detected.

A Times of Israel report citing IDF confirmed its latest response, saying it hit primed missile launchers in fresh strikes on western Iran.

A short while ago, ballistic missile launchers used in the attack on Israel this morning were destroyed in strikes and Iranian soldiers were "eliminated" as well, the Israeli newspaper citing the country's military forces said.

According to a report by the Times of Israel, Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), has updated the casualty numbers from the Iranian missile strikes. "Magen David Adom raises the wounded toll of the latest Iranian ballistic missile attack to 16. A man in his 30s is moderately wounded by shrapnel, and 15 other people are lightly hurt, MDA says. Several missile impacts were reported in central Israel after sirens sounded. One missile hit Haifa, where no sirens sounded ahead of the impact."

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Oren Marmorstein, condemned the Iranian actions. "The Iranian regime is firing ballistic missiles at civilian population centres in Israel," he said in a X post.

US President announced that America carried out "massive precision" strikes and warned of further retaliation if peace was not achieved.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the military action under the leadership of Trump, saying, "Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history."

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel. The conflict started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion."

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

