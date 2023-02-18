Iranian Woman unveiling at Tehran Engineers event goes viral

A female member of the Construction Engineering Organization of Tehran province flung away her headscarf at the election of its board of directors after she was barred from running because she did not wear the mandatory hijab.

She then made a short statement on the stage, saying that "I don't recognize the assembly that doesn't allow candidates to run because they don't wear a headscarf." The participants of the meeting were applauding her as she threw away her scarf before leaving the stage.

Prominent anti-regime activist Masih Alinejad, who was the target of an assassination attempt, shared a video of an Iranian woman who removed her headscarf on stage at an engineering event. She was greeted with applause. "This is what bravery looks like, Alinejad said.

Sharing the video on social media, some users have emphasized that conditions in the country will not never return to the period before before the nationwide uprising and the government cannot force the hijab on women anymore.

Young Iranian women have been at the forefront of the demonstrations demanding fundamental economic, social and political reforms in the country. A growing number of them, including celebrities, have appeared in public without head coverings or have set them on fire in public.

The authorities have cracked down hard on the protest movement, which has morphed into one of the most serious challenges to the theocracy installed by the 1979 Islamic Revolution.