"Iran's Armed Forces are ready," says Supreme Leader Khamenei

Tehran [Iran], June 14 : Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday said that Iran's armed forces were ready to face Israel.

Khamenei said that all the officials in the country are on the side of the armed forces.

In a series of posts on X, he said, "The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act. By God's grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin. The Iranian nation won't permit the blood of its valued martyrs to go unavenged, nor will it ignore the violation of its airspace. Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country's officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces."

He said that Iran will show no mercy to Israel.

"Today, we must give a strong response to the evil, despicable, terrorist Zionist identity. God willing, we will respond with strength, and will show no mercy to them. Life will definitely become bitter for the Zionists. The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they've committed."

Khamenei said that their armed forces will act fiercely against Israel.

"This is a certainty that the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces will deal heavy blows to this evil Zionist enemy. The Iranian people are with us. They support the Armed Forces, and the Islamic Republic will triumph over the Zionist regime, by the will of God. Let the dear Iranian nation know this, be certain and assured that every effort will be made in this regard," he stated in a series of posts.

In a video address, he said, "The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they've committed."

The statements follow Israel's airstrikes in Iran and Iran's retaliation on Friday.

As per the Times of Israel, a woman died and five were injured in the latest Iranian missile barrage.

