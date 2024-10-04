Iran's attack on Israel completely legal and legitimate: Khamenei

Tehran, Oct 4 Leading the Friday prayers from Tehran's Grand Mosalla Mosque, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hailed Iran's attack on Israel earlier this week, calling it "completely legal and legitimate work".

Khamenei delivered a part of his sermon in Arabic as a message for the entire Islamic world, "especially Lebanon and Palestine", as thousands gathered at the venue to hear him and also attend the commemoration ceremony of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in Israeli Air Force's strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, last week.

"The brilliant work of our armed forces two or three nights ago was completely legal and legitimate work," the Iranian Supreme Leader told the huge gathering which also included the country's President, Masoud Pezeshkian.

"The enemy of Iran is the enemy of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Yemen, and Iraq. The enemy is the same and works everywhere with a special method, but the control room is the same," he stated.

Khamenei said that he believed it was necessary to honour "brother" Nasrallah during the Friday prayer as he was an "admired personality" in the Islamic world and the "shining jewel" of Lebanon.

"Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah brought assurance and courage to the fighters and seekers of truth. The scope of his popularity and influence extended beyond Lebanon, Iran, and Arab countries, and now his martyrdom will increase his influence even more," he said.

Khamenei urged the "exuberant youth of Hezbollah" to fulfil the wishes of "martyred" Nasrallah.

"We must close the belt of defence, independence and dignity - from Afghanistan to Yemen and from Iran to Gaza and Lebanon in all Islamic countries. Today, most of my words are addressed to the Lebanese and Palestinian brothers," he stated.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Supreme Leader had said that the root cause of problems in West Asia is the presence of the United States and certain European countries in the region.

Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was also killed during the Israeli attacks on Beirut.

