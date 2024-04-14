Iran's attack on Israel was "dangerous, unnecessary escalation": Rishi Sunak

London [UK], April 14 : Terming the attack by Iran on Israel as "dangerous and unnecessary escalation", UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned Tehran's attack in strongest terms while thanking coordinated global response in intercepting the missiles and saving lives not just in Israel, but in neighbouring Jordan as well.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the courage and professionalism of the Royal Air Force (RAF) and allied forces in safeguarding civilians amidst the onslaught.

"Iran's attack last night was a dangerous and unnecessary escalation. I want to pay tribute to the professionalism and bravery of the @RoyalAirForce and our allies in protecting civilians," said Sunak in a post on X.

"Last night, Iran launched a barrage of missiles and attack drones across the Middle East towards Israel. This was a dangerous and unnecessary escalation, which I've condemned in the strongest terms," Sunak said in a short video message posted on X.

Prime Minister Sunak emphasised the coordinated efforts of the global community, including the United Kingdom, in thwarting the majority of the incoming missiles, thereby averting potential catastrophe not only in Israel but also in neighbouring nations like Jordan.

"Thanks to an international coordinated effort which the United Kingdom participated in. Almost all of these missiles were intercepted, saving lives not just in Israel, but in neighbouring countries like Jordan as well," he added.

In a video message posted on X, Prime Minister Sunak reiterated his strong condemnation of Iran's actions, emphasising the critical role of international cooperation in countering such threats. He lauded the bravery of RAF pilots who intercepted Iranian attack drones, underscoring their commitment to protecting civilian lives amid perilous circumstances.

The Prime Minister further said that the Royal Air Force had deployed additional aircraft to the region as part of ongoing operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

"The RAF sent additional planes to the region as part of our existing operations to counter Daesh in Iraq and Syria. I can confirm that our planes did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones. I want to pay tribute to the bravery and professionalism of our pilots flying into the face of danger to protect civilians," Sunak also said.

In the first-ever direct attack on Israel by Iran, the Islamic Republic on Saturday night launched a barrage of 300 attack drones and missiles from its territory towards the Jewish state, triggering air raid sirens throughout the country on Sunday morning as the military tried to intercept the Iranian projectiles, Times of Israel reported.

The onset of the assault was confirmed by IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari at 11 pm, after days of anticipation. Alongside missile launches, Hagari noted that Iran also fired missiles at Israel, with "numerous" Israeli fighter jets swiftly mobilizing to counter the attacks.

Air raid sirens blared across Israel early Sunday, starting at 1:42 am in southern Israeli communities and soon spreading throughout the country and many towns in the West Bank. Explosions resounded across the north and south, with reports of a young girl sustaining injuries from shrapnel following the interception of an Iranian ballistic missile in southern Israel.

The 7-year-old girl, from a Bedouin town near Arad, was rushed to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba in serious condition.

Despite the intensity of the assault, there were no further reports of injuries.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed the launch of numerous drones and missiles, targeting specific locations in Israel. Iranian state media quoted a statement from the elite force, acknowledging the attack. Additionally, an anonymous Iranian official, cited by the state-run IRNA news agency, confirmed the deployment of ballistic missiles.

Hagari provided details on the scale of the attack, stating that Iran unleashed over 300 projectiles, including 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles. Remarkably, Israeli air defences intercepted 99 per cent of the incoming threats, minimising the impact of the assault, Times of Israel reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor