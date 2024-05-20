Iran's cabinet holds new emergency session
By IANS | Published: May 20, 2024 11:59 AM2024-05-20T11:59:38+5:302024-05-20T12:00:16+5:30
Tehran, May 20 (IANS/DPA) The Iranian cabinet has convened for a second emergency meeting in less than 24 hours ...
Tehran, May 20 (IANS/DPA) The Iranian cabinet has convened for a second emergency meeting in less than 24 hours following the confirmation of the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash, Iranian media unanimously reported on Monday morning.
Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber had already chaired a meeting on Sunday evening after the helicopter went missing with nine people on board over Iran's north-west.
According to protocol, with Raisi's death, Mokhber should assume power, pending approval from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
New elections will then have to be held within 50 days.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app