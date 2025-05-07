Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi to co-chair 20th Joint Commission Meeting with India

New Delhi [India], May 7 : Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, is on a two-day visit to New Delhi from Wednesday to co-chair the 20th Joint Commission Meeting with India, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Further, the Ministry noted that it is Araghchi's first visit to India since assuming office as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran in August 2024.

The Joint Commission Meeting, being held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the signing of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty, will review issues of mutual interest between the two countries and the way forward in strengthening bilateral relations, as per the release.

During his visit, Araghchi will hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House on May 8. Later in the day, he will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier on Monday, the Embassy of Iran in India said that the Iranian Foreign Minister would visit India after a stop in Islamabad, where he would hold talks with Pakistani officials.

On April 25, the Iranian Foreign Minister had given a call for peace to prevail in the neighbourhood in a post on X.

His call for peace came in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which targeted tourists, killing 26 people.

He had shared that Tehran stands "ready" to put its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to use for forging a "greater understanding at this difficult time."

India and Iran share a millennia-long history of interactions. The contemporary and relationship draws upon the strength of these historical and civilisational ties, and continues to grow further marked by high-level exchanges, commercial and connectivity cooperation, cultural and robust people-to-people ties.India and Iran signed a friendship treaty on 15th March 1950.

The visit of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Iran and the signing of the Tehran Declaration in April 2001, followed by the visit of President Seyyed Mohammad Khatami and the signing of the New Delhi Declaration in 2003, deepened India-Iran cooperation, according to the Embassy of India in Tehran.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor