Iran's FM says Tehran ready for 'fair, balanced' talks with Washington

Tehran, Oct 12 Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran is ready for a "fair and balanced" negotiation with Washington.

In a televised interview with state-run IRIB TV, Araghchi elaborated on Iran's position on resuming talks with the United States over its nuclear issue and the removal of sanctions.

Araghchi said if the United States presented a plan capable of safeguarding Iran's interests, Tehran would definitely consider it, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Our stance towards the United States has always been clear," he said. "If they are ready to negotiate on an equal footing to safeguard common interests, on the basis of mutual respect ... and be prepared for a fair and balanced negotiation, we will also be ready for such a negotiation."

He said Iran's nuclear issue would be the only topic of negotiation with the West, noting that "this is our fixed position."

Araghchi said Iran would not give up on its right to enrich uranium on its soil, reaffirming that its enriched uranium would be used solely for peaceful purposes.

On the resumption of talks between Iran and the three European countries of France, Britain and Germany, collectively known as the E3, he said, "At present, no ground exists for negotiation with Europeans."

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, with six major countries -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States, accepting restrictions on its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

The United States, however, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reinstated sanctions, prompting Tehran to scale back some of its commitments.

