Iran's intelligence forces arrest 2 Islamic State ringleaders

Tehran, July 25 Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said his forces have recently arrested 20 foreign "terrorists," including two Islamic State (IS) ringleaders, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

He made the remarks on Wednesday on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting in the Iranian capital, Tehran, while elaborating on his ministry's anti-terror operations and achievements during the past few weeks, reported Xinhua news agency.

Khatib said the captured individuals, the majority of whom had "illegally" entered the country, were arrested in 12 operations, adding out of those arrested, 12 had infiltrated Iran to carry out "terrorist operations."

He noted that the two IS ringleaders were affiliated with countries that were not among Iran's neighbours, calling on Iranian people to be more cautious when employing undocumented foreign nationals.

On July 13, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said in a statement that its anti-terror forces had arrested, in 79 direct confrontations, tens of "terrorists," including those of the IS, as well as their backup elements and arms and ammunition suppliers during May 21-July 5.

It listed the items seized from the "terrorists" in that period as 560 firearms, 41,895 bullets, nine bombs, as well as a significant amount of materials to make explosives.

The ministry said among its forces' most important achievements was the detention of one of the main "elements" plotting and directing the deadly "terrorist" twin bombing attacks in the southeastern city of Kerman on Jan. 3, for which the IS claimed responsibility.

It identified the arrested "terrorist" as "Abdullah Quetta," stressing that he was detained after being transferred to Iran.

