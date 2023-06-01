Iran's Interior Minister asks Taliban to maintain peace, security and avoid further border conflicts

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 1 : Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has asked the Taliban authorities to advise their security forces to maintain peace and security and avoid further border conflicts, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

The Iranian Minister on Wednesday said that peace and security had been restored in the area following the recent incidents that occurred along the Iran-Afghanistan border, According to Tasnim News.

Vahidi blamed the Taliban forces for last week's border clashes and claimed that the Iranian forces responded to them.

"The Afghans had begun shooting at the common border, and the Iranian forces naturally responded to the shots properly," he said, as per Khaama Press.

"We currently have direct interaction with Afghan rulers, and all misunderstandings and problems should be settled through dialogue and negotiation," the interior minister said.

As per Iranian officials, during the border clashes with the Taliban that broke out last week, one Iranian border guard was killed, and two others were injured.

Meanwhile, the Afghan security forces claimed that one Taliban security force and two Iranian border guards were killed, and several others were injured during the skirmishes.

The incident occurred at the border crossing point between the southeastern province of Sistan and Balochistan and the Nimruz province of Afghanistan in areas around Sasouli, Hatam and Makaki villages.

