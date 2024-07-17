Iran's new gov't to emphasise multilateralism in foreign policy: FM

Tehran, July 17 Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said Tuesday that the new administration's foreign policy would emphasise promoting multilateralism in line with the United Nations Charter and international law.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting in New York, Bagheri Kani outlined the diplomatic stance of Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, according to a statement from Iran's foreign ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iranian top diplomat stressed that Pezeshkian's administration aims to "open new horizons and expand friendly relations with other governments based on dialogue, cooperation, equality, and mutual respect."

Pezeshkian was declared Iran's next president on July 6 after winning a runoff against Saeed Jalili, a former chief nuclear negotiator.

Bagheri Kani added that Iran supports initiatives promoting multilateralism, respect for international law, and the goals of the UN Charter.

Describing multilateralism as key to addressing global threats and challenges, Bagheri Kani criticized unilateral sanctions, calling them "extreme and inhumane" manifestations of unilateralism.

He insisted that the United States and its Western allies should be held accountable for the suffering caused by these sanctions, including in Iran.

Bagheri Kani headed a delegation that left Tehran for New York on Monday to attend UN Security Council meetings focused on the escalating situation in the Middle East.

