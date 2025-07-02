Iran's President approves law to suspend cooperation with IAEA

Tehran [Iran], July 2 : Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has approved a law to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Press TV reported.

Pezeshkian officially communicated the law mandating the government to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, which was approved during a public session of Iran's Parliament on June 25.

Considering violation of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel and the United States regarding the country's peaceful nuclear facilities, the Iranian government is hereby obligated to immediately suspend all cooperation with the IAEA, Press TV reported, citing a parliament resolution.

As per the resolution, IAEA inspectors will not be allowed to enter Iran until the security of the country's nuclear facilities is ensured and the peaceful nuclear activities are guaranteed, which is subject to the approval of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Earlier, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, criticised the IAEA for not condemning the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Furthermore, Iran is also contemplating imposing a ban on the entry of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who has faced criticism for facilitating the actions of Israel and the US against Iran, according to Press TV. Based on Grossi's reports, the IAEA Board of Governors passed an anti-Iran resolution days before Israel's strikes in Iran.

The resolution proposed by the UK, France, and Germany, and backed by the US, prompted strong condemnations from Iran and resulted in announcements of a new nuclear facility and upgrade of centrifuges to an advanced level at the Fordow enrichment plant, Press TV reported.

On June 22, the US conducted strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in Iran - Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. According to the news report, Grossi did not condemn the US action and faced criticism from Iranian officials.

