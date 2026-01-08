Iran's top Army Commander warns of potential preemptive military action in response to escalating international pressure

Tehran [Iran], January 8 : Major General Amir Hatami, Chief of the Iranian army, confronted what Tehran views as hostile rhetoric from abroad, particularly remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump that the United States is "locked and loaded" to intervene if Iranian forces violently suppress civilian protesters.

Hatami made his remarks in a speech to military academy students, signaling that Iran sees such statements as a direct threat to its national security, reported Fox News.

Hatami said the "intensification of such rhetoric against the Iranian nation ... will not be left without a response," and emphasised that Iran's armed forces now possess greater readiness than before recent conflicts. "If the enemy commits an error, it will face a more decisive response, and we will cut off the hand of any aggressor," he asserted as reported by Fox News.

The general's warning came amid widespread domestic unrest triggered by economic hardship, inflation and public anger over government policies, which has seen protests spread across much of the country. Iranian authorities have responded with limited economic measures, including new subsidies, but unrest has persisted for over a week.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, wrote to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council, urging them to condemn what he described as "unlawful threats" made by Trump against Tehran.

Separately, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned that US interference "is equivalent to chaos across the entire region and the destruction of American interests".

International reactions have underscored the growing unease. Australia has urged its citizens to leave Iran immediately, citing the heightened risk of sudden escalation tied to both internal turmoil and external threats, reports Fox News.

President Trump's earlier comments on Truth Social, which warned of U.S. intervention should Iranian forces "violently kill peaceful protesters," appear to have played a significant role in triggering Hatami's pronouncement.

