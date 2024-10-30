Iraq announces final results of Kurdistan's parliamentary elections

Baghdad, Oct 30 The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced Wednesday the final results of the parliamentary elections of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leading with 39 seats.

IHEC's Chairman Judge Omar Ahmed said at a press conference that the final results showed that the KDP led with 39 seats in the regional 100-seat parliament, while the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan followed with 23 seats and the New Generation Movement with 15 seats.

Ahmed said that the political parties have the right to appeal the results within three days, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iraq's Kurdistan regional parliamentary elections kicked off on October 20 to elect 100 lawmakers out of 1,091 candidates.

The elections were originally scheduled for 2022 but have been continuously delayed due to political differences.

