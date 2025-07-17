Iraq: Death toll rises to 61 in tragic hypermarket fire

Baghdad, July 17 The death toll from a devastating fire at a hypermarket in Kut, the capital of Iraq's Wasit province, has risen to 61, the Interior Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

A massive fire broke out Wednesday night in a five-story commercial building housing a restaurant and a hypermarket, which had only been open for seven days, according to a statement by the Interior Ministry.

The statement said that most of the 61 victims were suffocated to death as a result of heavy smoke, and among them were 14 unidentified charred bodies.

The fire has been brought under control, and civil defence teams managed to rescue over 45 people trapped inside the building, the statement added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani has directed Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari to arrive at the scene of the tragic fire and launch an immediate investigation into the incident, said a statement released by al-Sudani's media office.

Al-Sudani has also ordered the dispatch of a medical team to support efforts in treating and caring for the injured, said the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wasit's provincial governor, Mohammed Jameel al-Maihy, has announced three days of mourning for the victims and vowed not to be lenient with anyone responsible for this incident, pledging to "announce the preliminary investigation results to the public within 48 hours."

In a statement to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), Governor Al-Mayahi expressed deep sorrow, stating, "We mourn the loss of a group of our sons and daughters. This is a devastating tragedy for the people of Kut and all of Wasit."

He also promised strict action against those responsible for the fire. He confirmed that legal action has been taken against the building and mall owners, along with others involved, and promised that preliminary investigation results would be made public within 48 hours.

"We will not show leniency toward those directly or indirectly responsible for this incident," the governor added.

The Wasit Police Command announced a full mobilisation of civil defence units to combat the fire at the Corniche Hypermarket.

Earlier in the day, Governor Al-Mayahi supervised the rescue operations as emergency teams worked to save those trapped inside the five-story building.

According to the Wasit Governorate office, civil defence teams managed to reach and rescue individuals who were stuck on the upper floors of the burning structure.

Videos circulating on social media showed the building engulfed in flames as firefighters battled the blaze through the night.

--IANS

int/jk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor