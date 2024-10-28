Iraq files complaint to UN over Israel's use of its airspace to attack Iran

Baghdad, Oct 28 Iraq has submitted a letter of protest to the UN secretary-general and the Security Council, condemning Israel's blatant violation of Iraq's airspace and sovereignty to launch an attack on Iran, Iraqi government spokesman Basim al-Awadi said on Monday.

Iraq will not allow its airspace or land to be used for attacks on other nations, particularly neighbouring countries with whom Iraq shares mutual respect and interests, al-Awadi said in a statement.

The Iraqi government reaffirms its steadfast commitment to the country's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, it said.

This stance reflects Iraq's commitment to regional stability, said the statement, adding that the country supports promoting peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue and mutual understanding.

The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that it launched "precise and targeted" airstrikes on targets in several areas in Iran in response to the attacks from Iran in recent months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor