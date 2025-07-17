Iraq: Kut Mall Fire Claims More Than 60 Lives Just a Week After Opening

In a tragic accident massive fire erupted at the newly opened mall in eastern Iraq's wasit province which killed more than 60 people including women and children. This incident toke place on late Wednesday in Kut city. According to Iraq's Ministry of Interior said in a statement that 61 people died, most of them from suffocation. Among the dead 14 deasead bodies were burnt in such bad condition that have not been identified yet.

Following the incident civli defence team were able to rescue more than 45 people who were stukked inside the building. As per the report this mall was inaugurated a week earlier before this tragedy. Videos and photos show the building engulfed in flames and thick black smoke. People remain missing.

Post incident Provincial Governor Mohammed al-Mayyeh declared three days of mourning. While the cause of the fire is under investigation, legal cases have been filed against the building and mall owners, though specific charges were not disclosed. Al-Mayyeh vowed to hold those responsible accountable and stated that preliminary investigation results would be released within 48 hours. Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has directed the interior minister to investigate the incident and implement preventative measures.

A massive fire at a newly opened five-storey hypermarket in Kut, eastern Iraq, has killed at least 61 people. pic.twitter.com/jGJiZsoVou — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) July 17, 2025

This tragedy highlights the issue of poor building standards contributing to fires in Iraq. A 2021 hospital fire in Nasiriyah, which killed 60-92 people, was fueled by illegal, flammable cladding. In 2023, a wedding hall fire in Hamdaniya killed over 100 after ceiling panels ignited.