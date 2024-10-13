Iraq rejects use of airspace for strikes on Iran, warns of conflict expansion

Baghdad, Oct 13 Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Sunday warned of the potential expansion of the Middle East conflict and rejected the use of Iraqi airspace for attacks on neighbouring countries.

At a joint press conference in Baghdad with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, Hussein cautioned that "Israeli aggression on Lebanon could lead to the outbreak of another war" and stressed that Iraq aims to stay out of the regional conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hussein also made clear that the use of Iraqi airspace for strikes on Iran is "unacceptable," warning that continued hostilities could "severely impact global navigation and trigger a worldwide energy crisis."

Araghchi echoed these concerns, describing the situation as increasingly volatile, with rising risks of clashes. He blamed Israel for escalating the war in Gaza, saying Israel's actions could have repercussions across the region, potentially endangering other countries.

"Iran does not fear war, but it does not seek it either," Araghchi said.

The Iranian diplomat arrived in Baghdad earlier on Sunday for a brief official visit and is also scheduled to meet Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani.

