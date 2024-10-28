Iraqi armed group claims attacks on US military base in Syria

Baghdad, Oct 28 An Iraqi militia on Monday claimed missile and drone attacks on a US military base in Syria.

An armed group named 'The Revolutionaries,' which claims to be affiliated with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella body for Iraqi Shiite militias, said in an online statement that it fired several missiles and drones on Sunday night at the al-Tanf military base near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan, without giving further details, Xinhua news agency reported.

The groups stressed that its attacks will continue until the last US soldier leaves Iraqi land, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, confirmed that the al-Tanf base was attacked and that the US-led coalition forces "shot down a drone at the junction of borders between Iraq, Syria, and Jordan near al-Tanf Base."

