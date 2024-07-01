Iraqi forces defuse 6 bombs hidden at al-Nuri Mosque

Baghdad, July 1 Iraqi explosive experts have defused six bombs, believed to have been planted by Islamic State (IS) militants years ago in the historic al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul, a police source said.

"They were homemade bombs planted in a complex way, but the explosive experts have dismantled them without causing any casualty," Major Ahmed Saber from Mosul police told Xinhua news agency.

He said the site is now ready to resume the restoration work undertaken by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), which was halted after the reported discovery of bombs in the southern wall of the mosque's prayer hall on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IS blew up the al-Nuri Mosque and its iconic leaning minaret on June 21, 2017, with deliberately placed bombs.

UNESCO has been overseeing efforts to rebuild the mosque and other heritage sites in Mosul following the defeat of the IS.

