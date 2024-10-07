Iraqi militant group claims drone attack on Israeli military site

Baghdad, Oct 7 The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility on Monday for a drone attack on a military site in Israel.

The group said in a statement that the attack was conducted "in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon" and pledged to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds."

The statement did not provide further details about the targeted site or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple strikes against Israeli and US targets in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The group has recently escalated its attacks on Israel as the latter intensified its strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor