Iraqi militant group claims drone attack on Israel's Eilat

Baghdad, Aug 21 The Shiite militia group "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a site in Eilat, Israel's southern port city.

In an online statement, the militia said its fighters carried out the attack on Tuesday evening on a "vital site" in Eilat, adding that the attack was conducted "in solidarity with the people of Gaza" and vowed to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds", Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement did not provide details about the targeted site or casualties, and Israeli authorities have not commented on the alleged attack.

Since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict began on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli targets and US bases in the region to show their support for Palestinians in Gaza.

