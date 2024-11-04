Iraqi militia claims 3 drone attacks on Israeli targets

Baghdad, Nov 4 The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shia militia group, has claimed responsibility for three drone attacks on Israeli targets.

According to its statements on Sunday, the group's fighters launched two drone attacks on "vital sites" in the Jordan Valley, which forms Jordan's western border with Israel and the West Bank, and a third in the occupied Golan Heights, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statements did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties.

The group said that the strikes were carried out "in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon," pledging to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds at an escalating pace".

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on September 23.

Earlier on November 2, The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for four drone attacks on the Israeli city of Eilat.

In a statement, the group reported that its fighters launched separate drone attacks on four "vital sites" in Eilat in southern Israel.

