Iraqi militia claims fighter killed in airstrike in Syria

Baghdad, June 23 An Iranian-backed Iraqi Shia militia has said that one of its fighters was killed in a US airstrike two days ago in eastern Syria.

The militia, named Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada affiliated with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is an umbrella body for Iranian-backed Iraqi militias, said in an online statement on Saturday that one of its fighters Abdullah Razzaq al-Safi was killed Friday night in a US airstrike on his vehicle while patrolling areas near the Iraqi-Syrian border.

The US Central Command and the international coalition did not comment on the aerial bombardment, which allegedly occurred on Friday night in the Albu Kamal area of Syria's Deir al-Zour province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, confirmed that an unknown airstrike targeted positions held by Iranian-backed militias in the Albu Kamal area, killing an Iraqi fighter of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and wounding two others.

