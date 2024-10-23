Iraqi militia claims five drone attacks on Israeli targets

Baghdad, Oct 23 The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, on Wednesday claimed responsibility for five drone strikes on vital Israeli targets.

According to its statements, the group's fighters launched two drone attacks on sites in the port city of Eilat in southern Israel, two other attacks on sites in the occupied Golan Heights in northern Israel, and one drone attack on a site in Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The group said the strikes were carried out "in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon," pledging to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds at an escalating pace."

It did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on September 23.

