Iraqi Red Crescent Society sends 60 tonnes of medical aid to Sudan

Baghdad, Nov 20 The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) announced the delivery of 60 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies to Sudan.

A delegation from the IRCS accompanied the aid shipment and held a meeting with Sudanese Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim to discuss the prospects of joint cooperation and additional aid to alleviate Sudan's severe humanitarian crisis, the IRCS said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, the Sudanese health minister expressed his appreciation for the IRCS' efforts, emphasising the importance of the medical supplies in addressing Sudan's urgent needs, it said.

Sudan has been engulfed in a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023.

The deadly conflict has resulted in 27,120 fatalities and displaced more than 14 million people, according to estimates by international organisations.

