Iraqi Shia militia claims missile attacks on Israel

Baghdad, May 3 A Shia militia in Iraq has claimed responsibility for a missile attack on three sites in the cities of Tel Aviv and Be'er Sheva in Israel.

The militia, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said in two online statements that on Thursday noon, its fighters launched three attacks with long-range al-Arqab upgraded cruise missiles on two vital sites in Tel Aviv and one in Be'er Sheva in southern Israel, without providing additional details about the specific location targeted or any resulting casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statements stressed that the attacks were carried out "in solidarity with the people of Gaza" and pledged to persist in targeting "enemy's strongholds".

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli and US bases in the region.

